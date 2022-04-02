Cantor Fitzgerald Downgrades Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) to Neutral

Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Akebia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They set a hold rating for the company. Mizuho cut Akebia Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright cut Akebia Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $10.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research lowered Akebia Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Akebia Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.31.

Shares of AKBA stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $0.67. 18,116,741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,334,820. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.10 and a 200 day moving average of $2.46. Akebia Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $4.33.

Akebia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKBA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.07). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 187.89% and a negative net margin of 132.43%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Akebia Therapeutics will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Akebia Therapeutics news, CEO John P. Butler sold 25,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total transaction of $53,863.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,757 shares of company stock worth $94,094. Corporate insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. 56.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The firm is also involved in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of renal and metabolic disorders. Its products include Auryxia and Vadadustat.

