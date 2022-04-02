$2.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) will report $1.34 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Brunswick’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.33. Brunswick reported earnings per share of $2.24 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Brunswick will report full-year earnings of $10.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.00 to $10.25. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $11.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.60 to $12.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Brunswick.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS.

BC has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.92.

In other news, VP Randall S. Altman sold 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $175,154.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total value of $97,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,894 shares of company stock valued at $1,024,186 in the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 2.1% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 21.3% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Brunswick by 6.1% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. 93.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BC traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $80.28. 1,095,622 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 918,005. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Brunswick has a 12 month low of $79.55 and a 12 month high of $117.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. This is a positive change from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Brunswick’s payout ratio is currently 19.29%.

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

