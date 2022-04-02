Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $90.10 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) to report $90.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hims & Hers Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $87.74 million and the highest is $92.45 million. Hims & Hers Health posted sales of $52.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 72.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health will report full year sales of $377.29 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $376.71 million to $377.87 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $456.06 million, with estimates ranging from $441.09 million to $479.93 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hims & Hers Health.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $84.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.79 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 24.28% and a negative net margin of 39.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

HIMS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of HIMS stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.30. 1,841,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,408,171. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 0.17. Hims & Hers Health has a 12-month low of $3.86 and a 12-month high of $15.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.26.

In other Hims & Hers Health news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 24,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total value of $108,115.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynne Chou O’keefe sold 10,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $45,198.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,896 shares of company stock worth $714,701 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIMS. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,524,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $467,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $885,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 8,925.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,579,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,900 shares during the last quarter. 43.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

