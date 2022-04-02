Capri (NYSE:CPRI) PT Lowered to $72.00 at Barclays

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $85.00 to $72.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

CPRI has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Capri from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Capri from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Capri from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Capri from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.94.

Capri stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,578,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,552,756. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.72 and its 200-day moving average is $58.92. Capri has a fifty-two week low of $45.05 and a fifty-two week high of $72.37.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.54. Capri had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 34.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Capri will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Capri news, CFO Thomas Jr. Edwards sold 12,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total value of $809,008.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John D. Idol sold 72,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total transaction of $5,096,024.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,438 shares of company stock valued at $6,004,094 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Capri in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Capri by 1,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Capri during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Capri during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Capri during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

