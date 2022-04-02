Griffin Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,177 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,177 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 78.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deirdre Evens sold 29,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,597,035.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 2,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total transaction of $114,904.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 113,281 shares of company stock worth $5,689,503. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.75.

NYSE:IRM traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,889,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,401,333. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $36.93 and a twelve month high of $56.51. The stock has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.46, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.28). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.6185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 159.36%.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

