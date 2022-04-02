Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Shares Sold by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Upstart were worth $1,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Upstart by 179.4% in the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,250,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,016,000 after buying an additional 2,729,357 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Upstart by 188.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,773,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,063,000 after buying an additional 1,159,192 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart in the third quarter valued at approximately $168,314,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Upstart by 106.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,570,000 after buying an additional 522,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Upstart by 155.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 597,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,135,000 after buying an additional 363,573 shares in the last quarter. 67.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Upstart alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ UPST traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.03. 8,751,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,976,682. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.33 and a beta of 0.01. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.15 and a 52-week high of $401.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.72 and its 200-day moving average is $192.51.

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.38. Upstart had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 15.96%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Upstart in a research report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Upstart in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Upstart from $315.00 to $245.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised Upstart from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.25.

In other news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 83,333 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total value of $12,373,283.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.64, for a total value of $754,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 256,874 shares of company stock valued at $32,275,758 over the last 90 days. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Upstart Company Profile (Get Rating)

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.