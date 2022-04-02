Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at JMP Securities

JMP Securities lowered shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports.

EARN has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from $12.50 to $11.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a research report on Thursday. They set a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.13.

Shares of NYSE EARN traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,631. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $13.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.79. The firm has a market cap of $127.30 million, a P/E ratio of -19.82 and a beta of 1.76.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT ( NYSE:EARN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a negative net margin of 24.60% and a positive return on equity of 10.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -244.89%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the third quarter worth about $82,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.75% of the company’s stock.

About Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (Get Rating)

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and management of residential mortgage and real estate-related assets. It manages a portfolio, which consists of non-agency and agency residential mortgage-backed securities and acquires other target assets, such as residential whole mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mortgage-related derivatives, and other asset-backed securities.

