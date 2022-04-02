Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Price Target Cut to $59.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $75.00 to $59.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.75.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock traded down $1.88 on Friday, hitting $46.96. The stock had a trading volume of 3,081,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,248,887. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.62 and a 200 day moving average of $49.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.37. Fidelity National Financial has a twelve month low of $41.45 and a twelve month high of $56.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20.

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.56. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 25.23%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.85%.

In other news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 14,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total transaction of $790,221.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.33, for a total value of $58,096.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,708,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,758,921,000 after acquiring an additional 677,196 shares during the period. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 8,792,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505,759 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,843,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,440,000 after purchasing an additional 158,115 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,447,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,661,000 after purchasing an additional 712,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $222,689,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Financial (Get Rating)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.