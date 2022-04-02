Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Price Target Cut to $59.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $75.00 to $59.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.75.
Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock traded down $1.88 on Friday, hitting $46.96. The stock had a trading volume of 3,081,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,248,887. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.62 and a 200 day moving average of $49.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.37. Fidelity National Financial has a twelve month low of $41.45 and a twelve month high of $56.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.85%.
In other news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 14,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total transaction of $790,221.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.33, for a total value of $58,096.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,708,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,758,921,000 after acquiring an additional 677,196 shares during the period. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 8,792,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505,759 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,843,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,440,000 after purchasing an additional 158,115 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,447,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,661,000 after purchasing an additional 712,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $222,689,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.
About Fidelity National Financial (Get Rating)
Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.
