KeyCorp Increases Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Price Target to $29.00

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) had its target price upped by KeyCorp from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Independence Realty Trust’s FY2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on IRT. Barclays began coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Thursday. They issued a sell rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.97.

Shares of NYSE:IRT traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.24. The company had a trading volume of 3,442,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,696,166. Independence Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.36 and a fifty-two week high of $27.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.94.

Independence Realty Trust ( NYSE:IRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 3.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,727,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $509,559,000 after acquiring an additional 838,542 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,975,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,340,000 after acquiring an additional 334,421 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,548,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,970,000 after buying an additional 123,156 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 7.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,155,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,916,000 after acquiring an additional 343,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 109.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,565,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387,677 shares during the period. 92.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

