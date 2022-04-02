Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

MGA has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Magna International from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Magna International from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Benchmark cut their target price on Magna International from $98.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Magna International from $99.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Magna International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magna International has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $85.27.

Shares of Magna International stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.33. 880,268 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,741,549. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.59. The stock has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.52. Magna International has a 12-month low of $54.60 and a 12-month high of $104.28.

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Rating ) (TSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.47. Magna International had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. Magna International’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Magna International will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. This is an increase from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.93%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Magna International by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Magna International by 121.2% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Magna International by 142.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Magna International by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Magna International during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. 59.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

