McDonald Partners LLC Has $90,000 Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

McDonald Partners LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 95.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,810 shares during the quarter. McDonald Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,234.5% during the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

AGG traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $106.75. 11,581,631 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,083,443. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $105.97 and a 52 week high of $116.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.48.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.