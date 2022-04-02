MediPharm Labs (OTCMKTS:MEDIF) Given New C$0.25 Price Target at Alliance Global Partners

MediPharm Labs (OTCMKTS:MEDIF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Alliance Global Partners from C$0.35 to C$0.25 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS MEDIF traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,003. MediPharm Labs has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.13 and a 200-day moving average of $0.17.

Get MediPharm Labs alerts:

About MediPharm Labs (Get Rating)

MediPharm Labs Corp. is medicinal cannabis company, which engages in the pharmaceutical grade production of cannabis oil products. The company focuses on the downstream secondary extraction methodology, distillation, and cannabinoid isolation and purification. It supplies raw materials, formulations, processing, and packaging for the creation of ready-to-sell derivative products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MediPharm Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediPharm Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.