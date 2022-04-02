SafeCoin (SAFE) Price Up 0.8% Over Last Week

SafeCoin (SAFE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 2nd. SafeCoin has a total market capitalization of $9.94 million and approximately $1,338.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00000772 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SafeCoin has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,356.59 or 0.99910734 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.07 or 0.00066971 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.38 or 0.00284713 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00013876 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $154.42 or 0.00332814 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.96 or 0.00140005 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00005618 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.95 or 0.00058080 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000468 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001174 BTC.

SafeCoin Coin Profile

SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

