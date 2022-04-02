Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

SIEN has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sientra from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sientra from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Sientra in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Sientra from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sientra from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sientra presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.71.

SIEN traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $2.17. 343,021 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 524,000. Sientra has a one year low of $2.07 and a one year high of $9.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.94. The company has a market cap of $126.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Sientra ( NASDAQ:SIEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.08). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sientra will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIEN. Needham Investment Management LLC grew its position in Sientra by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 2,232,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,194,000 after purchasing an additional 867,500 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sientra in the 4th quarter valued at $3,178,000. Senvest Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sientra by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,646,039 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,162,000 after acquiring an additional 767,482 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sientra by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,218,636 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,142,000 after acquiring an additional 529,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sientra by 3,306.3% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 359,741 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 349,180 shares during the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sientra Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sientra, Inc operates as a medical aesthetics company, which engages in developing and commercializing plastic surgery implantable devices. It operates through two reportable segments: Breast Products and miraDry. The Breast Products segment focuses on sales of its breast implants, tissue expanders and scar management products under the brands Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan and BIOCORNEUM.

