AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $6.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “AEye Inc. is the premier provider of LiDAR for vehicle autonomy, advanced driver-assistance systems and robotic vision applications. AEye’s iDAR(TM) system leverages biomimicry and principles from automated targeting applications. AEye Inc., formerly known as CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III, is based in DUBLIN, Calif. “

NASDAQ:LIDR traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $5.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 765,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,074. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.93. AEye has a one year low of $2.59 and a one year high of $12.25.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIDR. KPCB XVI Associates LLC bought a new stake in AEye in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,836,000. Intel Corp bought a new position in shares of AEye during the third quarter worth approximately $37,808,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of AEye during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,749,000. Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new position in shares of AEye during the third quarter worth approximately $5,422,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AEye by 2,892.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 999,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 966,422 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

AEye, Inc develops vision hardware, software, and algorithms for autonomous vehicles. The company offers sensors, such as 4Sight A and 4Sight M. It designs iDAR, a robotic solution of artificial perception that fuses LiDAR, computer vision, and artificial intelligence for perception and motion planning for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous vehicles.

