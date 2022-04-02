OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $30.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “OFG Bancorp is a financial holding company that conducts its business activities through its subsidiaries, primarily in Puerto Rico. The company’s product and services consist of consumer banking and lending, commercial banking and wealth management. It offers residential mortgages, auto loans and leases, credit cards, business loans, commercial mortgages and leasing, cash management, transactional services, international trade financing, financial planning, money management, investment brokerage, corporate and individual trust, retirement products programs, and insurance. OFG Bancorp., formerly known as Oriental Financial Group Inc., is based in San Juan, Puerto Rico. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on OFG. StockNews.com initiated coverage on OFG Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Hovde Group initiated coverage on OFG Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on OFG Bancorp from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of NYSE OFG traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.62. 282,158 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,258. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. OFG Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.78 and a twelve month high of $30.93. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.64.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $140.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.10 million. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 25.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OFG Bancorp will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.35%.

In related news, Director Cesar A. Ortiz sold 2,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $70,240.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jorge Colon bought 1,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.40 per share, with a total value of $32,989.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in OFG Bancorp by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 100,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in OFG Bancorp by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 23,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in OFG Bancorp by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 73,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,849,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 69,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending services; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

