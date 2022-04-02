Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) Given “Outperform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,400 ($18.34) target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Hilton Food Group from GBX 1,050 ($13.75) to GBX 1,200 ($15.72) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a house stock rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research note on Thursday.

LON HFG remained flat at $GBX 1,240 ($16.24) during trading hours on Friday. 231,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,259. The company has a market cap of £1.10 billion and a PE ratio of 27.49. Hilton Food Group has a 12-month low of GBX 988 ($12.94) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,298 ($17.00). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,081.38 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,125.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.60, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.14.

In other Hilton Food Group news, insider Robert Watson sold 50,000 shares of Hilton Food Group stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,008 ($13.20), for a total value of £504,000 ($660,204.35).

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. The company offers a range of fresh items, such as roasting joints, steaks, chops, and minces. It also provides value-added products comprising barbecue ranges, marinated meats, meat cuts, serving sauces, and ready to cook products.

