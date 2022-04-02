Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.11 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) to report earnings of $2.11 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Avery Dennison’s earnings. Avery Dennison reported earnings per share of $2.40 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avery Dennison will report full year earnings of $9.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.38 to $9.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $10.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.15 to $10.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Avery Dennison.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 8.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.27 EPS.

AVY has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth approximately $395,000. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 108.5% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 2,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth approximately $158,267,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 24,066.7% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bill Few Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,548,000. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AVY traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $175.04. 715,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,260. The company has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.03. Avery Dennison has a fifty-two week low of $156.51 and a fifty-two week high of $229.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $178.29 and its 200-day moving average is $201.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

