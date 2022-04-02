Analysts Expect United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.09 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) will report sales of $7.09 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for United Natural Foods’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.36 billion and the lowest is $6.93 billion. United Natural Foods posted sales of $6.62 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Natural Foods will report full-year sales of $28.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $28.19 billion to $28.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $29.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.41 billion to $29.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow United Natural Foods.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 0.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Natural Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. CL King assumed coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Monday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Shares of NYSE:UNFI traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.39. 437,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,985. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.00. United Natural Foods has a one year low of $30.61 and a one year high of $57.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.03.

In related news, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. bought 2,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.23 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 1,984 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $84,498.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 280.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

