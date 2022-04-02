Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.78 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) to announce $8.78 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Delta Air Lines’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.40 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.14 billion. Delta Air Lines posted sales of $4.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 111.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will report full year sales of $43.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $39.72 billion to $46.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $49.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $44.50 billion to $51.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Delta Air Lines.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 125.82% and a net margin of 0.93%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.53) earnings per share.

DAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet lowered Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.81.

NYSE:DAL traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,606,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,393,129. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.70. The company has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a PE ratio of 93.60 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. Delta Air Lines has a 52-week low of $29.75 and a 52-week high of $51.82.

In other Delta Air Lines news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $143,486.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit X LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 28,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 35,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 14,365 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 293,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,516,000 after purchasing an additional 65,852 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,081,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $88,708,000 after purchasing an additional 350,840 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 9,550 shares during the period. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

