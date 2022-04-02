Analysts Anticipate General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.79 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) will post $4.79 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for General Mills’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.73 billion to $4.94 billion. General Mills posted sales of $4.52 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Mills will report full-year sales of $18.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.83 billion to $19.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $19.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.91 billion to $19.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover General Mills.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.09.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 9,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.91, for a total value of $628,941.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $97,727.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,992 shares of company stock valued at $1,724,353 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 25,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 28,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GIS traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,380,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,899,617. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.79. The stock has a market cap of $41.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.52. General Mills has a 1 year low of $56.67 and a 1 year high of $69.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.40%.

About General Mills (Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on General Mills (GIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.