Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Upgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $150.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $171.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $187.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $175.00.

Mirati Therapeutics stock traded up $3.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.44. The company had a trading volume of 651,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,816. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.53. Mirati Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $75.07 and a 1 year high of $195.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.11.

Mirati Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.00) by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 million. Mirati Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 82.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.08) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics will post -14.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, insider Charles M. Baum sold 4,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.75, for a total transaction of $607,843.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 1,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.72, for a total transaction of $213,012.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,775 shares of company stock valued at $1,860,955. 3.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,049,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $3,095,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 115.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,762,000 after acquiring an additional 17,374 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,756,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $404,379,000 after acquiring an additional 98,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 20,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 10,036 shares during the last quarter.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products target the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

