DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $61.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “DT Midstream Inc. is an owner, operator and developer of natural gas interstate and intrastate pipelines; storage and gathering systems and compression, treatment and surface facilities. DT Midstream Inc. is based in DETROIT. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DTM. Credit Suisse Group cut DT Midstream from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on DT Midstream from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley cut DT Midstream from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho upped their price objective on DT Midstream from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on DT Midstream from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DT Midstream has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.38.

NYSE:DTM traded up $0.58 on Friday, reaching $54.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 709,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,148. DT Midstream has a 1-year low of $38.21 and a 1-year high of $58.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This is a positive change from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in DT Midstream in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in DT Midstream in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in DT Midstream in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in DT Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in DT Midstream in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

About DT Midstream (Get Rating)

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

