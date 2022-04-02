Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Greenwich LifeSciences Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focuses on the development of cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other human epidermal growth factor. The company’s product candidate includes GP2, which is in clinical stage. Greenwich LifeSciences Inc.is based in Stafford, Texas. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ GLSI traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.45. 20,983 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,584. Greenwich LifeSciences has a 1 year low of $15.52 and a 1 year high of $69.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.33.

In other Greenwich LifeSciences news, CEO Snehal Patel acquired 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.80 per share, for a total transaction of $108,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 15,350 shares of company stock worth $307,402 over the last quarter. Insiders own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Greenwich LifeSciences by 106.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Greenwich LifeSciences by 1,776.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Greenwich LifeSciences by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 467.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

About Greenwich LifeSciences (Get Rating)

Featured Articles

