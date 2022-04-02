Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on GALT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They set a sell rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Galectin Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ GALT traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.58. 161,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,857. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The company has a market cap of $93.76 million, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.51. Galectin Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $5.70.

Galectin Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GALT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.07.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 793,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 5,443 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 405,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 55,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 559,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 18,862 shares in the last quarter. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in drug research and development to create new therapies for fibrotic disease, severe skin disease, and cancer. Its programs target the development of carbohydrate molecules which offers alternative options to larger market segments.

