Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) Upgraded to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Howard Hughes in a research note on Thursday. They set a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Howard Hughes from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Howard Hughes in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued an overweight rating and a $125.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE:HHC traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $104.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,538. Howard Hughes has a 52 week low of $81.99 and a 52 week high of $113.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.70 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.89.

Howard Hughes ( NYSE:HHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.60). Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 3.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Howard Hughes will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howard Hughes announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 15th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Howard Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Howard Hughes by 38.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Howard Hughes in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Howard Hughes in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Howard Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

