Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB) Now Covered by Analysts at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Connect Biopharma from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Connect Biopharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Connect Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNTB traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $3.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,465. Connect Biopharma has a 12 month low of $2.34 and a 12 month high of $29.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.77.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DLD Asset Management LP bought a new position in Connect Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $627,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Connect Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Connect Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Connect Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at $634,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Connect Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at $6,438,000. 34.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.

