Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB) Now Covered by Analysts at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Connect Biopharma from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Connect Biopharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Connect Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.25.
Shares of NASDAQ:CNTB traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $3.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,465. Connect Biopharma has a 12 month low of $2.34 and a 12 month high of $29.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.77.
About Connect Biopharma (Get Rating)
Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.
