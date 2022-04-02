McDonald Partners LLC Makes New Investment in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 75,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,604,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 59,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, One Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $405,000.

Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $81.95. The company had a trading volume of 31,316,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,875,113. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.39. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $79.88 and a 1 year high of $88.16.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

