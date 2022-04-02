McDonald Partners LLC Buys New Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

McDonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 49 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 924.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 12,938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,369,000 after acquiring an additional 11,675 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 4,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 163,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,912,000 after purchasing an additional 30,252 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 593.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 9,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,857,000 after purchasing an additional 7,750 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

In related news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 5,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $721.39, for a total transaction of $3,754,834.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.58, for a total value of $162,363.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,080 shares of company stock valued at $13,749,626. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

SIVB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SVB Financial Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $850.00 to $800.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Stephens dropped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $790.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $755.00 to $789.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $860.00 price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $771.94.

Shares of SIVB traded down $11.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $547.75. The company had a trading volume of 467,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,414. The company has a market capitalization of $32.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $474.20 and a one year high of $763.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $581.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $652.95.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 30.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.40 EPS. Analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 30.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About SVB Financial Group (Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.