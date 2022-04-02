Lancashire (LON:LRE) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Lancashire (LON:LRE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 575 ($7.53) target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 781 ($10.23) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 760 ($9.96) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 690.43 ($9.04).

Get Lancashire alerts:

LRE traded up GBX 9.80 ($0.13) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 441.80 ($5.79). 1,351,702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 866,055. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.81. Lancashire has a 1 year low of GBX 342.40 ($4.49) and a 1 year high of GBX 725 ($9.50). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 460.46 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 512.73. The firm has a market cap of £1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.31.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Lancashire’s previous dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Lancashire’s payout ratio is presently -0.79%.

In related news, insider Natalie Kershaw purchased 12,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 402 ($5.27) per share, with a total value of £50,000.76 ($65,497.46). Also, insider Alex Maloney sold 86,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 499 ($6.54), for a total transaction of £432,498.27 ($566,542.14).

Lancashire Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London and Bermuda. The company operates through four segments: Property, Energy, Marine, and Aviation. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products; marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks; and energy insurance products covering upstream, downstream and onshore operational, and upstream construction all risks business.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lancashire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancashire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.