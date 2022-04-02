M.T.I Wireless Edge (LON:MWE) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of M.T.I Wireless Edge (LON:MWE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Shares of MWE stock traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) on Friday, hitting GBX 57.50 ($0.75). 82,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,523. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.03. M.T.I Wireless Edge has a 12 month low of GBX 43.06 ($0.56) and a 12 month high of GBX 88.80 ($1.16). The stock has a market cap of £50.91 million and a P/E ratio of 18.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 60.61 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 69.67.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from M.T.I Wireless Edge’s previous dividend of $0.03. This represents a yield of 4.6%. M.T.I Wireless Edge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.52%.

M.T.I Wireless Edge Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets antennas and accessories for the commercial and military sectors. It operates through three divisions: Antennas; Water Control & Management; and Distribution & Professional Consulting Services. The company offers broadband, tactical, and specialized communications antennas; antenna systems; RFID antennas that include reader and UHF near field antennas; military antennas, such as airborne, ground, and naval and submarine antennas; and MIMO, dual slant, double dual slant, omni, and base station and CPE antennas, as well as off the shelf, flat, and parabolic antennas.

