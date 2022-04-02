Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 770 ($10.09) target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PHNX. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 804 ($10.53) price objective on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Phoenix Group to an overweight rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.48) price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Friday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 815 ($10.68) price target on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed an under review rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 787.80 ($10.32).

Get Phoenix Group alerts:

Shares of Phoenix Group stock traded up GBX 5.80 ($0.08) on Friday, hitting GBX 619.80 ($8.12). 2,016,731 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,332,871. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 640.08 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 648.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.88. Phoenix Group has a 52 week low of GBX 559.20 ($7.33) and a 52 week high of GBX 764.37 ($10.01). The company has a market cap of £6.20 billion and a PE ratio of -7.17.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of GBX 24.80 ($0.32) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Phoenix Group’s previous dividend of $24.10. This represents a dividend yield of 3.96%. Phoenix Group’s payout ratio is -0.55%.

In related news, insider Kory Sorenson acquired 140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 670 ($8.78) per share, with a total value of £938 ($1,228.71). Also, insider Andrew Briggs sold 47,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 645 ($8.45), for a total transaction of £304,614.15 ($399,022.99). Insiders have bought 4,874 shares of company stock worth $3,234,284 over the last three months.

About Phoenix Group (Get Rating)

Phoenix Group Holdings plc engages in the long-term savings and retirement busines in Europe. The company operates through UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services segments. The UK Heritage segment accepts incremental premiums on in-force policies. The UK Open segment offers workplace pensions and self-invested personal pensions products under the SunLife brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.