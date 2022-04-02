Schroders (LON:SDR) Receives “Sector Perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Schroders (LON:SDR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 3,300 ($43.23) price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SDR. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Schroders from GBX 3,579 ($46.88) to GBX 3,544 ($46.42) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Schroders from GBX 3,920 ($51.35) to GBX 3,720 ($48.73) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Schroders in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Schroders from GBX 3,650 ($47.81) to GBX 3,750 ($49.12) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 3,652 ($47.84).

Shares of LON SDR traded down GBX 9 ($0.12) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 3,222 ($42.21). 522,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,870. The company has a market capitalization of £9.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.84. Schroders has a 52-week low of GBX 2,674 ($35.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,913 ($51.26). The company has a current ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,201.62 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,445.20.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a GBX 85 ($1.11) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.76%. This is an increase from Schroders’s previous dividend of $37.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Schroders’s payout ratio is presently 0.53%.

In related news, insider Peter Harrison sold 4,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,894 ($37.91), for a total value of £133,297.64 ($174,610.48).

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

