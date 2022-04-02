Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$208.54.

Several research firms have issued reports on IFC. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$219.00 to C$225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$205.00 to C$215.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$187.00 to C$197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$199.00 to C$217.00 and gave the company a “strong” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$200.00 to C$216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

IFC stock traded down C$0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting C$184.67. 241,239 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,047. Intact Financial has a 1 year low of C$154.75 and a 1 year high of C$190.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$181.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$171.17. The stock has a market cap of C$32.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.11, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Intact Financial ( TSE:IFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported C$3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.63 by C$1.15. The firm had revenue of C$5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.88 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intact Financial will post 12.4000001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from Intact Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Intact Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.42%.

About Intact Financial

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

