GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.88.

GDRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of GoodRx from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of GoodRx from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Cowen cut shares of GoodRx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $49.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

In related news, insider Andrew Slutsky sold 35,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total value of $1,160,859.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Idea Men, Llc sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $85,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GDRX. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in GoodRx by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in GoodRx by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in GoodRx by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in GoodRx by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in GoodRx by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GoodRx stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,641,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,826,098. The company has a current ratio of 13.42, a quick ratio of 13.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -281.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of -0.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.55. GoodRx has a 1-year low of $13.44 and a 1-year high of $48.05.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $213.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.51 million. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that GoodRx will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

