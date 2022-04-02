Brokerages Set The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) Target Price at $23.90

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.90.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th.

NAPA stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.62. The stock had a trading volume of 294,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,942. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Duckhorn Portfolio has a 52 week low of $16.16 and a 52 week high of $25.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.41.

Duckhorn Portfolio ( NYSE:NAPA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Duckhorn Portfolio had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $98.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.16 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $614,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 1,792.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 9,411 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

