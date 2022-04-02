The Goldman Sachs Group Trims PVH (NYSE:PVH) Target Price to $121.00

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $140.00 to $121.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on PVH. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of PVH from $105.00 to $94.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PVH from $103.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of PVH from $145.00 to $112.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on PVH from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PVH from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $112.25.

PVH traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,092,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477,381. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.57. PVH has a 1 year low of $66.10 and a 1 year high of $125.42. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.24.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The textile maker reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.84. PVH had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PVH will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.038 dividend. This is an increase from PVH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. PVH’s payout ratio is 2.15%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of PVH by 0.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,412 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of PVH by 0.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,282 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PVH by 1.7% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,855 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PVH by 3.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of PVH by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

