Trulite’s (TRUL) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Echelon Wealth Partners

Posted by on Apr 2nd, 2022

Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Trulite (TSE:TRULGet Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a C$55.00 price target on the stock.

