Splinterlands Price Reaches $0.35 (SPS)

Splinterlands (SPS) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One Splinterlands coin can currently be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000764 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Splinterlands has traded flat against the dollar. Splinterlands has a total market cap of $36.07 million and approximately $3.18 million worth of Splinterlands was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00049772 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.45 or 0.07499138 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,306.14 or 0.99802016 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00046601 BTC.

About Splinterlands

Splinterlands’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,187,459 coins. Splinterlands’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

Buying and Selling Splinterlands

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splinterlands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Splinterlands should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Splinterlands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

