McDonald Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

McDonald Partners LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Get Rating) by 88.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,137 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $264,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 9,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF alerts:

SPSM traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.53. 333,261 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 684,201. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.19. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $39.30 and a 52-week high of $47.34.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.