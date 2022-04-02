McDonald Partners LLC Makes New $72,000 Investment in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDX. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 5,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 30,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $58.59. 644,940 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 943,348. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.51 and its 200 day moving average is $57.20. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $52.19 and a 52-week high of $60.29.

