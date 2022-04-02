Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Lowered to “Hold” at Truist Financial

Truist Financial downgraded shares of Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Truist Financial currently has $105.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Science Applications International’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.78 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.96 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.94 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays upgraded Science Applications International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Science Applications International from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday. They set a buy rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $92.86.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

NYSE:SAIC traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 462,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,259. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 0.79. Science Applications International has a twelve month low of $78.10 and a twelve month high of $96.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.48.

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Science Applications International will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

In other Science Applications International news, EVP Steven G. Mahon sold 4,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.03, for a total value of $376,135.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 6,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.72, for a total value of $587,094.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,402 shares of company stock valued at $1,288,520. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,132,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 128,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,761,000 after buying an additional 52,042 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Science Applications International by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,142 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Science Applications International in the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in Science Applications International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 91,605 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,721,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Science Applications International (Get Rating)

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include engineering, technology integration, maintenance of ground and maritime systems, logistics, training and simulation, operation and program support services, and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.