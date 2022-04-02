Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Now Covered by Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $253.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Snowflake from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Snowflake from $360.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Snowflake from $400.00 to $344.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Snowflake from $465.00 to $415.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Snowflake from $360.00 to $210.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $314.95.

Shares of NYSE:SNOW traded up $5.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $234.81. 5,847,447 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,588,289. The stock has a market cap of $71.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.99 and a beta of 1.71. Snowflake has a 12-month low of $164.29 and a 12-month high of $405.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $246.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $304.21.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.50% and a negative net margin of 55.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.70) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Snowflake will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark Garrett sold 271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total transaction of $78,405.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total value of $166,635,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

