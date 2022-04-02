Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tata Motors is India’s leading automotive manufacturer. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tata Motors in a report on Thursday. They set a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Tata Motors in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Tata Motors in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, CLSA lowered shares of Tata Motors from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of Tata Motors stock traded up $1.27 on Friday, hitting $29.22. 710,341 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,148,615. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Tata Motors has a 52 week low of $18.48 and a 52 week high of $35.38. The company has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 2.01.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.74 billion for the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative return on equity of 18.25% and a negative net margin of 6.25%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tata Motors will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTM. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,272,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,785,000 after purchasing an additional 5,352,367 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tata Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Tata Motors by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,000,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,690,000 after buying an additional 308,858 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Tata Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Tata Motors by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 17,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter.

Tata Motors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. The company offers passenger cars; utility vehicles; intermediate and light commercial vehicles; small, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles; defense vehicles; pickups, wingers, buses, and trucks; and electric vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

