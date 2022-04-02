Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Price Target Lowered to $186.00 at Barclays

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $219.00 to $186.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on WSM. Citigroup cut their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. StockNews.com raised Williams-Sonoma from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Williams-Sonoma from a hold rating to an accumulate rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $181.52.

Shares of WSM traded down $3.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $141.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,936,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363,452. Williams-Sonoma has a one year low of $127.85 and a one year high of $223.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.35.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.60. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 73.38% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.95 EPS. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma will post 15.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 19.18%.

In other news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total value of $312,315.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total value of $3,978,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,030 shares of company stock valued at $8,152,416 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WSM. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 1.5% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,858 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 47.7% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 0.3% in the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 24,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

