PolkaCover (CVR) Price Hits $0.16 on Exchanges

PolkaCover (CVR) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One PolkaCover coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000262 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PolkaCover has traded flat against the US dollar. PolkaCover has a market capitalization of $7.44 million and $174,316.00 worth of PolkaCover was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00049772 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.45 or 0.07499138 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,306.14 or 0.99802016 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00046601 BTC.

PolkaCover Coin Profile

PolkaCover launched on January 19th, 2021. PolkaCover’s total supply is 137,865,569 coins and its circulating supply is 46,528,627 coins. PolkaCover’s official Twitter account is @polkacover

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in late 2019, Polkacover is working towards creating a cryptocurrency-friendly insurance purchase & policy issuance marketplace with the aim to be the one-stop-shop for crypto & personal insurance need. “

