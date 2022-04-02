ZUSD (ZUSD) Price Tops $1.00 on Exchanges

ZUSD (ZUSD) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 2nd. ZUSD has a market capitalization of $1.47 million and approximately $384.00 worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ZUSD has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ZUSD coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00049772 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.45 or 0.07499138 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,306.14 or 0.99802016 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00046601 BTC.

About ZUSD

ZUSD’s total supply is 1,472,237 coins. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD (Zytara USD) is digital money that users can send and receive like email. ZUSD is issued by a regulated financial institution and redeemable on a 1:1 basis for US dollars. It’s a programmable dollar that moves at the speed of the Internet to and from anywhere in the world, designed for the future of finance, esports and gaming, along with countless other applications. “

Buying and Selling ZUSD

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

