McDonald Partners LLC Invests $79,000 in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,492,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,906 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 230.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,448,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,412 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 350.4% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 486,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,980,000 after purchasing an additional 378,574 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 469,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,653,000 after purchasing an additional 21,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,448,000.

NYSEARCA IYE traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,788,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,433,401. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $24.49 and a 1 year high of $42.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.31.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

