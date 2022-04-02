McDonald Partners LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

McDonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IXN. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 374.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 31,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Williams Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,163.6% in the 3rd quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 36,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 34,060 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 408.2% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 19,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 15,727 shares in the last quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer grew its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,087.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 199,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,312,000 after acquiring an additional 182,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TNF LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,627,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IXN traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.76. 289,730 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 550,724. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.55. iShares Global Tech ETF has a one year low of $50.21 and a one year high of $65.52.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

