Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock.

COST has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $606.00 to $603.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $553.32.

Shares of COST stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $575.57. 1,933,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,563,668. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $528.04 and a 200 day moving average of $514.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Costco Wholesale has a 52-week low of $356.84 and a 52-week high of $586.32. The company has a market cap of $255.11 billion, a PE ratio of 46.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.67.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 12.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $138,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.29, for a total transaction of $2,265,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,568 shares of company stock valued at $4,037,777 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

